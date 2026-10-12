Pant out of India A squad for first 2 New Zealand matches, Kushagra replaces him

India's Rishabh Pant is hit by a ball delivered by Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Rishabh Pant was on Monday ruled out of the India A squad for the first 2 matches in the New Zealand tour due to injury, the BCCI said in a statement. Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra will replace him while a decision on Pant’s availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage, the board said in a statement.

Pant, who was leading the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup, sustained a left-side strain and has been ruled out of the first two matches. The wicketkeeper-batter, whose availability for the tour was subject to fitness, remains under the care of the BCCI medical team and is recovering well.