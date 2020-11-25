Pant or Saha: Sourav Ganguly on who will play India vs Australia Test

Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha are in the Indian squad for Australia tour. (File)

Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha are the two best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country currently, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday.

However, when asked about Pant’s patchy performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), Ganguly said the southpaw has ‘tremendous’ talent and his bat swing will definitely come back.

“Don’t worry. His bat swing will come back. He is a young guy and all of us need to guide him. He’s got tremendous talent. Rishabh will be fine,” Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly was also asked if Pant will get to play Test matches given that Saha is a better keeper. But the BCCI Prez remained non-committal.

“Only one can play, so whoever is in best form will play,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, according to Ganguly, the Test leg, comprising four matches will be a challenge for team India.

“Australia in Australia is always tough. They will be a lot stronger with (Steve) Smith and (David) Warner back. Players like (Marnus) Labuschagne have become better,” Ganguly said in an interview. “It will be a good test for India, but they are capable of winning. It will be a good series.”

“India has the pace attack to match Australia. There is (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Navdeep) Saini. The attack is as good as Australia’s,” he added.

