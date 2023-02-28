I’ve found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day: Rishabh Pant opens up on life after accident

India player Rishabh Pant who is recovering from a horrific car accident, recently talked about how he was looking at life from a new perspective and is enjoying all the little things.

“I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon. It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative,” he said to IANS.

“However, I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we’ve forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day,” he added.

He talked about how after the life threatening ordeal, he feels blessed to be able to be here and how he derived happiness from normal day to day activities like brushing his teeth and sitting under the sun.

“Especially after my accident, I’ve found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we’ve taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that’s the mindset I’ve adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself,” he said.

He also stated that he is taking three physiotherapy sessions in a day and hopes to return to playing cricket at the earliest.

“I try to follow my daily routine as per schedule. I wake up in the morning and then I undergo my first physiotherapy session of the day with my physiotherapist. Post that, I take some rest and time to refresh myself for the second session. I start my second session soon after, and train according to how much pain I can endure, especially after a tough first session. To end the day, I have a third session of physiotherapy in the evening, however I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them. I also try to sit under the sun for some time, and this process will continue until I’m able to walk properly again,” the Delhi Capitals skipper said.

Pant had the accident after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours of December 30. The star India wicket-keeper batter was lucky to survive serious injuries due to his alertness, jumping off his Mercedes in the nick of time as the car went up in flames after hitting the divider.