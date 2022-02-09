scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Rishabh Pant opens India’s batting, netizens flood social media with reactions

Starting the innings with Pant is something that has come straight out of the left field and might have caught West Indies off guard as they surely weren't expecting him to walk out of the pavilion this early.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 9, 2022 5:44:46 pm
Rishabh Pant opens India's innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. (Twitter)

The second ODI match between India and West Indies threw out an almighty surprise when Rishabh Pant accompanied skipper Rohit Sharma to start the Indian innings after West Indies sent India out to bat after winning the toss.

Pant’s stay would, however, be pretty short as was undone by the extra pace of Odean Smith. He was rushed onto the shot by Smith’s extra pace and spooned it high and behind square on the on-side. Holder ran across to his left from mid-wicket and took the catch as Pant departed back to the hut scoring just 18 runs in 34 balls.

Even the fans on social media were thrown off and a deluge of posts flooded the internet as Pant came out to take strike. Here’s some of them:

Invited to bat, India scored 237 for nine against the West Indies in the second One-day International, here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while vice captain KL Rahul missed his half-century by one run after being run out.

Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut in the previous match, scored 29 while all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 24.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Odean Smith (2/36) took two wickets each.

