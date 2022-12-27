Rishabh Pant not included for Lanka T20, ODI series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday picked India’s squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India to be held in January 2023. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Rishabh Pant has been excluded from both the squads as Hardik Pandya is set to lead the team in T20Is while Rohit Sharma will return to captain the ODI team. Virat Kohli, who will be absent for the T20 series, will also join him for the ODI series. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in the form of his life in national colours, has been named vice-captain for the T20 series.

Ishan Kishan has been picked in the T20I and the ODI squads as a wicketkeeper while KL Rahul is also listed as a keeper in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has found a place in the T20I side but only as a batsman.

Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi have both received their maiden call ups in India’s T20 team. Mavi was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore, while Bengal’s Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore in the recently concluded IPL mini auction.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20 side.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.