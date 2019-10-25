Rishabh Pant enjoys ‘good vibes’ with MS Dhoni and his dog

With all the talk about MS Dhoni’s future with the Indian cricket team, Rishabh Pant, who is seen as his replacement in all formats, shared photos of the duo at the former captain’s home in Ranchi .

In the undated pictures, Pant is seen with Dhoni and his pet dog at the former captain’s resident. “Good Vibes Only @msdhoni,” wrote Pant.

Pant has been seen as the natural heir to Dhoni, who hasn’t featured in any international fixture since India’s exit in the semi-finals of the World Cup earlier this year.

Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad on Thursday said they are ‘moving on,’ clearly indicating that the veteran is not in their scheme of things anymore. This is our clear thought process that post World Cup we are focusing on Rishabh Pant only,” he said.

“We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters. Going into domestic cricket, getting his touch back or thoughts about retirement, everything is purely his personal decision. We’ve already laid the roadmap for future, I’m sure you can see in the way we are selecting the teams,” he added.