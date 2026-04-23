IPL 2026: ‘Look for answers inside, not outside’: Rishabh Pant tells his LSG team after fourth straight defeat

Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The normally upbeat Rishabh Pant cut a desolate figure after Lucknow Super Giants slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat. A target of 160 was considered inadequate at the halfway mark, but became the lowest total successfully defended in this IPL edition so far.

Ninth on the points table with four points and half of their 14 league matches played, LSG’s season is unravelling around their captain, and Pant knows it.

“I don’t have answers,” he candidly admitted immediately after the loss. “It’s difficult to explain but our batting is letting us down. You have to look for answers inside, not outside.”

While laying the blame on the batsmen’s door, the skipper cannot absolve himself as he was himself guilty of playing an ugly swipe against left-arm paceman Nandre Burger after the loss of an early wicket, only to feather it to the wicketkeeper.