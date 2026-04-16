‘Rishabh Pant getting himself out more often than opposition bowlers’: Sidhu says LSG need ‘a lot of soul searching’

Rishabh Pant’s journey as Lucknow Super Giants captain started off in a horrid way last season and it hasn’t gone too much better than that this year thus far. In the five innings that he has batted for LSG in IPL 2026, Pant has scored just 104 runs at a strike rate of 122.35, which is middling by any standard in T20 cricket, let alone in a year in which five of the top 10 run scorers thus far are striking at over 170.

What makes it worse for LSG this season that Pant is not the only talented batter who is underperforming. Their top five also consists of the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, all of whom are yet to truly hit the races this season. Former India batter and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu feels that Pant seems to be almost getting himself out.