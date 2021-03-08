Watching Rishabh Pant is like watching left-handed Virender Sehwag: Inzamam ul Haq

Rishabh Pant is a one-of-a-kind cricketer among the present generation, said former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq. Saying Pant is unique because pressure has no effect on how he plays, Inzamam said Pant’s style reminded him of Virender Sehwag.

“After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It’s like watching Sehwag bat left-handed,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

“Sehwag too didn’t bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn’t matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, this is the first time I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters,” Inzamam added.

Inzamam had been the Pakistan captain when Sehwag had been at his blistering best, including when he had smashed 309 in the Multan Test of 2004. He said Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England reminded him of Sehwag’s fearlessness.

“He’s only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too… The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven’t come across a player like him in cricket,” said Inzamam.