Rishabh Pant is our future and we need to give him space: Virat Kohli

So finally after two poor performances with the bat, India’s swashbuckling batsman Rishabh Pant showed some spark in the third T20I against West Indies and India managed to win the series 3-0. Rishabh played a winning knock of unbeaten 65 off just 42 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Now when Pant showed his skills and he again shut his critics’ mouth, skipper Virat Kohli has also come in his defence.

Kohli doesn’t want to put undue pressure on young Rishabh as he is the one for the future, who needs to be given some space to display his full potential.

The 21-year-old, who is expected to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s successor was widely criticised for his shot selection in the first two games but came up trumps in third T20 International with a cracking 65 not out off 42 balls in the company of his skipper.

Top win. Onto the odis now. 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/OlpN670B9Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2019

“We are looking at him (Pant) as the future. He has got a lot of skill and a lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure,” the skipper made his intentions clear. He has been around for a couple of years now and Kohli feels that he will soon start finishing games more consistently.

“He’s come a long way since he’s started. It’s about winning and finishing games like these. In international cricket, you need to tackle pressure differently. If he plays like this regularly, we will see his potential shine for India,” Kohli said. He was all praise for seamer Depak Chahar, who got 3 for 4 in his first spell to set the ball rolling for India. The skipper compared him to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Deepak is similar to Bhuvi. With the new ball, Deepak’s skill is up there with Bhuvi. Bhuvi, however, has more experience at the death. Swing has been his (Deepak) USP in the IPL too. He is really lethal with the new ball – puts the batsmen in real trouble,” the skipper was all praise.

A 3-0 whitewash is certainly satisfactory and the skipper would like to carry on the momentum into the ODI series.