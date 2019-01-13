Rishabh Pant is champion player in making: MSK Prasad

Rishabh Pant is very much a part of India’s 2019 World Cup campaign revealed chairman of selector MSK Prasad. Describing the Pant as a champion player in the making, Prasad said that the southpaw has been rested because the tour down under did take a toll on his body.

“Rishabh Pant played three T20s and four Test matches in Australia and that had an impact on his body. He needed complete rest for two weeks and then we will take a call on how many matches he will play against England Lions. Let me put it straight, he is very much in our World Cup plans. He is a champion player in the making and even he is not fully aware the kind of potential he has,” PTI quoted Prasad as saying.

Prasad also spoke about how the youngster has been told about the team management’s expectation and said, “Ravi and Virat had advised him to put his head down and respect the match situation and he did exactly that. He proved that he can switch gears seamlessly. When we picked him for Tests, experts were sceptical about his keeping but 11 catches in a Test in England, record dismissals in Australia series proves that selection committee is vindicated,” Prasad explained.

On the selection of young Shubman Gill Prasad said, “Shubman is comfortable both opening the innings as well as playing in the middle-order. For New Zealand series, we are looking at him as the reserve opener behind Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma). I won’t comment if he will make it to World Cup but he was phenomenal as an opener for India A in New Zealand.”

“We have discussed with Rahul (Dravid), that Shubman is ready for international cricket. The best part is the clutch of A tours which has made all these players battle ready for the biggest challenge,” Prasad said.

The chairman of selectors also spoke how they had to go against the popular sentiment when they rested Jasprit Bumrah for the two Tests against the West Indies.

“Trust me, had Jasprit played those two Tests against West Indies, he wouldn’t have played all four Test against Australia. The support staff has really monitored him well. He is now fitter and stronger and with Bharath Arun continuously working with him, he has improved as a bowler,” Prasad concluded.