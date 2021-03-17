Rishabh Pant is actually letting me down, on a lot of occasions: Ashwin on DRS review

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday admitted that his Decision Review System (DRS) review calls were not up to the mark and needed improvement in the near future.

In the recently concluded four-match Test series against England at home, some of Ashwin’s DRS calls were not up to the mark.

Ashwin also said that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had let him down on some occasions as he relied on the latter to assess the bounce and trajectory.

“I think we need to change the lens with which people are looking at me for the DRS,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Before this series against England, my DRS (usage) was extremely good. Because you take the DRS, you need to rely on the keeper’s resources. I ask valid questions in terms of saying ‘I know whether the ball struck in line or not’. But with respect to the line from the angle that I am bowling and the bounce, the keeper really needs to help.

“And Rishabh is actually letting me down, on a lot of occasions. I took him aside and said we need to sit down and discuss because Ravi Bhai has a few complaints about me going for DRS.

“So honestly, yeah, if there is one improvement I am looking to make, I will go for better DRS in the future series. I will hold myself in check and we have been playing on red-soil pitches after a long time. It plays a huge role,” he explained.