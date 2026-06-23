IPL trade: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals with Rs 12-crore paycut, Kuldeep moves to LSG

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India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been involved in one of the most high-profile IPL trades, triggering major movement between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
Pant will rejoin his former franchise just two seasons after expressing a desire to leave. During the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore – the highest winning bid in auction history.
The switch back to Delhi will come with a substantial pay cut, trimming his earnings from Rs 15 crore to Rs 12 crore.
Pant endured two lean seasons as captain and batter at Lucknow, with the team failing to qualify for the Playoffs in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
🚨 Announcement 🚨
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL.
Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore.
More Details ▶️ https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026
Individually too, Pant suffered two of his least productive seasons in his IPL career with LSG. He managed to score just 269 runs in the 2025 season, his worst return since his debut year in 2016, at a strike rate of 133.16 and average of 24.45 in 13 innings. The returns remained stagnant this year, with 312 runs coming at 28.36.
Shortly after Lucknow’s elimination, the franchise announced on May 29 that Pant had stepped down from his role as captain. “Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” said LSG in its statement.
Having spent eight years since his IPL debut with Delhi, Pant has featured in 111 games and remains as the all-time highest run-getter for the team, amassing 3284 runs from his previous stint.
Third franchise for Kuldeep
Meanwhile, Kuldeep will join the Super Giants at Rs 13.5 crore, the same fee for which Delhi had retained him in the current auction cycle. The left-arm spinner had an under-par 2026 season, picking up only 10 wickets in 12 matches. Lucknow will be the 31-year-old’s third IPL franchise since his debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.