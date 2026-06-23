IPL trade: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals with Rs 12-crore paycut, Kuldeep moves to LSG

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been involved in one of the most high-profile IPL trades, triggering major movement between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Pant will rejoin his former franchise just two seasons after expressing a desire to leave. During the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore – the highest winning bid in auction history.

The switch back to Delhi will come with a substantial pay cut, trimming his earnings from Rs 15 crore to Rs 12 crore.

Pant endured two lean seasons as captain and batter at Lucknow, with the team failing to qualify for the Playoffs in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.