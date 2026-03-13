Faf du Plessis: Rishabh Pant ‘under most pressure’ ahead of second IPL season as LSG captain

Former South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis, believes wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will probably the player under the most pressure this season at the IPL, which will be his second year captaining the Lucknow Super Giants.

Speaking on Star Sports, the former Proteas captain pointed out the pressure of hefty price tag on a player, “For me, he is probably the player in the IPL who’s under the most pressure this season. We always talk about the price-tag pressure. Some guys flourish under that price-tag pressure, and some guys don’t. The last season for him was a real tough season. The team struggled and his runs also struggled, the way that he batted.”