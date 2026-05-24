Are Rishabh Pant’s captaincy days numbered? ‘LSG will consider a reset,’ says Tom Moody

Lucknow Super Giants concluded their IPL 2026 season on Saturday night with another dismal defeat, offering Punjab Kings a late shot at Playoffs qualification. The 10th defeat of the season meant Rishabh Pant’s side finished at the bottom of the standings, with the captain’s future at the franchise coming under the scanner.

In 28 matches since last season, Pant has overseen 18 defeats with Lucknow failing to make the Playoffs both times. The poor run of results has also coincided with Pant’s woeful form with the bat, aggregating only 312 runs at 28.36 this season.

Lucknow director of cricket Tom Moody admitted that the slew of poor results will mean that the franchise will consider a change of guard in leadership terms before next season.