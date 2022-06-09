Getting to captain in your hometown, nothing bigger than this: Team India captain Rishabh Pant

With a smile on his face and an applause at the press conference venue, he emerged and took the centre stage. The new India captain, Rishabh Pant. He’ll get a much louder reception for sure when India walk out at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Thursday against South Africa in the first T20I. This is after all the city where he has played most of his cricket. The 2 AM bus rides from Roorkee to Delhi, the refuge in gurudwaras in the nights are already part of the Pant folklore. This is the city that moulded his cricket persona in many ways.

“It’s a great feeling getting this opportunity in your hometown, there’s nothing bigger opportunity than this and I’ll try to make the most of it,” he said.

The 24-year old was named India captain ahead of the press conference on Wednesday with KL Rahul being ruled out of the five-match T20I series following a groin injury.

“I haven’t been able to digest it yet, didn’t come under the best of circumstances but at the same time I’m very happy,” Pant said on being named the captain and Rahul missing out due to his injury.

The DC skipper was also jovial about the fact that he has his U19 coach Rahul Dravid by his side when he makes his India captaincy debut.

Rishabh Pant was handed the Delhi Capitals captaincy ahead of IPL 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL) Rishabh Pant was handed the Delhi Capitals captaincy ahead of IPL 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL)

“It’s one of the best things to have him by my side,” Pant said. “I’ve worked with him in my U19 days, U19 India, then IPL. There’s a lot to learn from him, like discipline, how to conduct myself on and off the field.”

With Rahul missing the series, India would now be looking for a new choice to accompany Ishan Kishan as an opener. Kuldeep Yadav was also confirmed missing the series owing to a hand injury that he picked up while batting in the nets on Wednesday. The newly appointed captain believes there won’t be many changes to think of in the batting order except one.

“Aap logo ko pata hai jyada opener hai nahi hamare paas, (you all know we don’t have many openers),” he said in his usual cheeky demeanour.

Pant was handed the Delhi Capitals captaincy ahead of IPL 2021 with Shreyas Iyer missing out first leg of the season due to injury. The southpaw thinks his experience of captaining the IPL franchise will come in handy on the international stage.

Pant, who was appointed vice-captain in the absence of KL Rahul for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, smashed a brisk half-century in the team’s win in the second game on Friday night. (File) Pant, who was appointed vice-captain in the absence of KL Rahul for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, smashed a brisk half-century in the team’s win in the second game on Friday night. (File)

“I think as a captain it will help me a lot because when you keep on doing the same thing for a time you tend to improve”, he said.

“I’m someone who keeps on learning from my mistakes over and over and that is something that is going to help me in the coming days also.”

In this file photo, Rishabh Pant plays a shot against South Africa in Paarl. (AP) In this file photo, Rishabh Pant plays a shot against South Africa in Paarl. (AP)

Pant, who was earlier named vice-captain for the series, will now have Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

“He’s won the championship (IPL), it’s obviously a big thing for us”, he said. “I’ll try to learn as many things from him as possible.”

Umran Malik might have to wait

The new India skipper had high words of praise for pace sensation Umran Malik who is part of India’s squad.

In this file photo, Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans, during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo) In this file photo, Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade of Gujarat Titans, during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

“I think he is an amazing prospect for us”, he said. “Over a period of time, he’ll learn how to control his aggression, his line and length. He bowled well in the IPL, going forward we will see him in flying colors, but it is going to take time I guess.”

It does seem, though, that Malik might have to wait for his opportunity.

“People who have come first, we’ll try to give them early chances then we’ll decide how to go from there.”