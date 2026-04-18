Rishabh Pant is fit and fine, will play tomorrow: LSG bowling coach Arun

LSG captain Rishabh Pant a day before IPL match played against Punjab Kings at New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Lucknow Super Giants will be heaving a sigh of relief as their skipper and batting mainstay Rishabh Pant will be available against Punjab Kings in an important IPL away game on Sunday.

Pant was hit on the left forearm by a short ball from Josh Hazlewood and was forced to retire hurt. He did come back to bat again but wasn’t able to last long. However Pant had been training with the team and looked it was more of a bruise and not a fracture.

“He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow,” Arun told mediapersons ahead of the PBKS game which will be played in the afternoon While Arun is happy that young pacer like Prince Yadav has come of age and bowlers like Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan have made a good comeback post injury.