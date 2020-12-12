scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Rishabh Pant slams 22 in last over of play: Races to 100 in 73 balls

Rishabh Pant scored 22 runs in the last over of the day to race to a century in the second practice match between India and Australia A.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 12, 2020 7:01:57 pm
rishabh pant, ind vs aus aRishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari set up win for India in the warm-up match. (Screengrab/cricket.com.au)

Rishabh Pant raced to century in the day’s final over to cap a dominant day for India’s batters in their final tune-up innings before the Test series.

Pant who blasted 22 from Jack Wildermuth’s final over of the night to reach a remarkable century (off just 73 deliveries) from the final ball in scenes strikingly dissimilar to Steve Waugh’s memorable Ashes ton at the same ground.

Needing 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over, Pant clobbered him for 4, 4, 6, 4, 4, to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls.

Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes.

In the final session of play, Pant’s aggressive approach paid dividends as he smashed the Australia A bowlers to all corners of the Sydney Cricket Ground, the southpaw making a strong case for himself for the wicketkeeper’s job in Adelaide ahead of Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To cite an example of his power-hitting, Pant swept one over the cow corner for a six, leaving Nic Maddinson to search for the ball among the rows of chairs at the SCG.

At the close of play, India were strongly placed at 386/4 with an overall lead by 472 runs, having bundled out the home team out for a paltry 108 in their first innings on Friday.

rishabh pant, rishabh pant century vs australia a, rishabh pant australia a, rishabh pant australia tour, rishabh pant 100, ind vs aus a , india vs australia a, cricket news India scorecard vs Australia A. ( Screengrab)

Rishabh Pant did not play the first three-day warm-up match and according to former India opener Aakash Chopra, the southpaw was also last in the queue on the list of Indian wicket-keepers at the moment. However, with this knock, the debate surrounding his selection will surely spark up.

(With PTI inputs)

