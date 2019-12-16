Rishabh Pant gets MS Dhoni’s den to chant his name: Watch

Rishabh Pant bats vs West Indies in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday (PTI Photo) Rishabh Pant bats vs West Indies in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Pant’s mistakes in the field have been received by many crowds with chants of MS Dhoni’s name, something that Virat Kohli has said is disrespectful. On Sunday, the Chepauk, the den of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, was heard chanting Pant’s name during the 1st ODI between India and West Indies.

Finally Everyone is shouting Rishabh Pant instead of Dhoni. #KnowledgeableChennaiCrowd pic.twitter.com/mCHLrQzotB — Sundar G (@SunOfGan) December 15, 2019

Pant’s 71 was the highest individual score in the India innings in Chennai, as the home team posted 287/8 in their 50 overs, batting first.

Pant brought up his maiden ODI fifty, rescuing India from a dangerous position. When he came to bat, India were at 80/3 in the 19th over. By the time he was out in the 40th over, India had climbed to 210/5, and were primed to go for a big finish.

Pant added 114 runs in a partnership with Shreyas Iyer after the Indian top order had failed to deliver in the series opener.

Chepauk going ‘Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant’.. Tears in my eyes😍😍 — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) December 15, 2019

& When every ground in India chanting ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ Chennai Crowd chanting ‘Pant Pant’ 💛 Incredible India https://t.co/GsyoZu12XD — Pradip Hazra (@PradipMsd7) December 15, 2019

Pant has fought back against the jeering, the bad form, and the ghosts of Dhoni to come up with one of his best knocks in the India jersey on Sunday.

