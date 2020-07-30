‘Rishabh Pant gets more chances than Sanju Samson because he is left-handed’: Coach Biju George

Rishabh Pant has struggled in international cricket of late, (File photo) Rishabh Pant has struggled in international cricket of late, (File photo)

Sanju Samson’s run with the Indian national cricket team has not been smooth sailing with Rishabh Pant being backed as the successor to MS Dhoni across formats. However, Pant failed to grab his chances in white-ball cricket and KL Rahul went on to take up wicket-keeping duties.

As far as Samson is concerned, he simply wasn’t given too many opportunities.

According to Samson’s coach, Biju George, Pant was given more chances than his disciple since he was a left-handed batsman.

“If you ask me as a person who is close to Sanju, I would say he should have got more chances. But if you look at the Indian team’s point of view – why they are giving Rishabh Pant so many chances? First, he is a left-hander, obviously. Second, Indian team strategies. The chief selector should decide who is the best suitable to be in the team against an opposition – Pant or Sanju? I don’t think this is coming out deliberately not to give anybody a chance,” George told TimesofIndia.com

With three mega ICC events scheduled to in the next three years, both Samson and Pant will aim to improve their performance and stake a claim in the Indian team.

With three mega ICC events scheduled to in the next three years, both Samson and Pant will aim to improve their performance and stake a claim in the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Pant has started practicing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In a video of his practice session he is seen hitting MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot

