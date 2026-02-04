‘Every comeback has taught me something about life’: Rishabh Pant says his fitness is getting better and he will be back soon on the field

Pant last played an ODI for India against Sri Lanka in July 2024. He was part of the squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2025, but did not feature in a single match.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 07:54 PM IST
Rishabh Pant injury India vs New ZealandRishabh Pant walks off injured after the Indian training session ahead of the 1st ODI vs New Zealand. (Express Photo | Bhupendra Rana)
Rishabh Pant, who has been out of the Indian team since January 10, when he sustained a right-sided internal oblique muscle tear (side strain) after being struck above the waist by a ball from a throwdown specialist during a practice session in Vadodara, said on Wednesday that he was recovering well and is hopeful of returning to competitive cricket as soon as possible.

“My fitness is getting better day by day. I am working hard at the Centre of Excellence and I think I’m going to be out (on the field) soon,” Pant said.

“When I am injured, one thing that always keeps me close to the game is the love for the game and the support from the people around you. As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to get better in each and every aspect of my overall gameplay,” he added.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant hit during training on eve of first NZ ODI

Reflecting on multiple comebacks in his career, Pant said time away from the field has helped him develop a different outlook towards both cricket and life. However, he admitted that the absence of top-level competition remains the hardest part of being sidelined.

“Every comeback has taught me something about life. It has taught me more gratitude, how you see things around you, and wanting to be committed to something that really makes you happy. When I am injured, the thing I miss the most is really enjoying the game. You love the game so much, but you also enjoy it while playing it at the top level. That’s something I miss truly,” he said.

Ahead of the 1st India vs New Zealand ODI in Vadodara, The left-hander was involved in a lengthy batting session before he got injured, where he focused on his forward defence, while trying the occasional lap shot. Pant last played an ODI for India against Sri Lanka in July 2024. He was part of the squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2025, but did not feature in a single match.

