‘Every comeback has taught me something about life’: Rishabh Pant says his fitness is getting better and he will be back soon on the field

Rishabh Pant, who has been out of the Indian team since January 10, when he sustained a right-sided internal oblique muscle tear (side strain) after being struck above the waist by a ball from a throwdown specialist during a practice session in Vadodara, said on Wednesday that he was recovering well and is hopeful of returning to competitive cricket as soon as possible.

“My fitness is getting better day by day. I am working hard at the Centre of Excellence and I think I’m going to be out (on the field) soon,” Pant said.

“When I am injured, one thing that always keeps me close to the game is the love for the game and the support from the people around you. As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to get better in each and every aspect of my overall gameplay,” he added.