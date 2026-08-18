Rishabh Pant becomes fastest batter to hit 100 Test sixes, breaks Gilchrist’s record

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian and the fastest batter to hit 100 Test sixes. (CREIMAS)

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant became the fastest batter ever to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, achieving the feat during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

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Eight years to the day he made his Test debut against England in Nottinham, the 28-year-old Pant notched up his landmark 100th six with his third maximum against Sri Lanka on day four of the match. Pant had struck a six in the first innings during his 39-run knock.

Pant launched the 14th ball of his second innings over long-off for a six off fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, signalling a ball change. He then reached the milestone with a hooked six over fine leg off Kumara to reach his fifty in 53 deliveries.