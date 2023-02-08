‘Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air’: Rishabh Pant shares picture on Instagram

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave a glimpse to his fans of his road to recovery as he posted an Instagram story.

Expressing gratitude, the 25-year-old batter wrote, “Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.”

Earlier, the 25-year old also gave an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

Pant further added, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”

Pant had met with a road accident on December 30 while he was on the way to his home in Roorkee and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.