scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

‘Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air’: Rishabh Pant shares picture on Instagram

Expressing gratitude, the 25-year old batter wrote, “Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed."

Rishabh Pant fives an update on his road to recovery. (Instagram/Rishabh Pant)
Listen to this article
‘Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air’: Rishabh Pant shares picture on Instagram
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave a glimpse to his fans of his road to recovery as he posted an Instagram story.

Expressing gratitude, the 25-year-old batter wrote, “Never knew just being able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.”

Earlier, the 25-year old also gave an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Pant further added, “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Pant had met with a road accident on December 30 while he was on the way to his home in Roorkee and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 12:53 IST
Next Story

Wearing police uniforms, 4 men steal Rs 34 lakh from shop employee in Delhi

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News
close