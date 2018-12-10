India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant equals world record for most catches in a Test

Rishabh Pant on Monday broke a record as he took the most number of catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test match, going past Wriddhiman Saha. Pant broke the record with his 11th catch dismissing Mitchell Starc behind the wickets in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also equalled a World record held by Jack Russell and AB de Villiers, both of whom had taken 11 catches in a Test match. Pant caught six batsmen in the first innings and five in the second to equal the world record.

Pant said after the match that he was happy to contribute in the Test as the hosts were getting close. “It was really nervous as they were coming close, but we did well. I’m very happy to contribute to the team, first time getting to this milestone. I always enjoy troubling batsmen, I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers,” he said.

Pant now tops the record for most catches by Indian wicketkeeper which was earlier held by Saha. The 21-year old also sits at the top with most catches in a Test match in the world along with Russell and De Villiers, closely followed by Bob Taylor, Adam Gilchrist and Wriddhiman Saha with 10 catches.

Pant has now taken 31 catches in a total of six Test matches. He was criticised for his wicketkeeping on several occassions but proved critics wrong with the new record on Monday. With Saha injured, Pant was selected in the Test squad against Australia. Saha’s absence has also given a chance to Dinesh Karthik, who played three matches this year.

India beat Australia by 31 runs to win the opening Test. This is the first time India have won an opening Test in Australia.