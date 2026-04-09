Rishabh Pant ’empowers his bowlers’, is a ‘players-first captain’, says LSG spin bowling coach

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy has earned praise from Lucknow Super Giants’ spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe. LSG face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday having won their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to bounce back from the defeat they suffered before that to the Delhi Capitals. Crowe said that Pant empowers his bowlers as a captain.

“I would say he definitely empowers his bowlers. He is very keen to hear their views in team meetings and is interested in understanding their perspectives and plans. Personally, I’ve really warmed to him,” he told reporters on the eve of the match against KKR.