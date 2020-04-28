‘Rishabh Pant as dominant as Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag’: Suresh Raina

Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a ODI fifty against West Indies. (Source: AP Photo) Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a ODI fifty against West Indies. (Source: AP Photo)

Ever since he burst onto the international scene, Rishabh Pant has had a start-stop career but recently, Suresh Raina sung praises about the left-handed batsman-wicketkeeper and compared him to a few of former India greats.

The 22-year-old has gone through many highs and lows, from scoring a Test century in England to delivering poor performances post-World Cup in 2019. With KL Rahul emerging as the wicketkeeper, he has faced the axe from the playing XI too, but he has always received support from his fellow teammates and team management.

During an Instagram Live session with Yuzvendra Chahal, Raina praised Pant and said that his batting style has likenesses with Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag’s.

“He (Pant) is a top cricketer (and) when he plays well, you become happy. He reminds of Yuvraj and Sehwag, (as) he is as dominant as them,” said the 2011 World Cup-winner.

“When he plays the flick, it reminds you of (Rahul) Dravid as well,” Raina added.

In another Instagram Live, Rohit Sharma said that all the criticism was getting to Pant and he has tried to comfort the Delhi cricketer with some senior-junior talk.

“I keep trying to talk to the guys as much as I can. I talk a lot to Rishabh Pant. He came under a lot of scrutiny recently. This (criticism) will be there as long as you’re playing, it’s not going to go anywhere,” said Rohit while talking to Yuvraj.

After Pant got injured while batting in an ODI against Australia earlier this year, Rahul was forced to take on the responsibility of keeping, and ever since he has been favoured by the skipper Virat Kohli.

Although Pant didn’t feature in the limited-overs leg against New Zealand, he did get a chance in the red-ball series. He has featured in 13 Tests, 16 ODIs, and 27 T20Is for India, scoring 814 runs at an average of 38.8 in Test cricket.

