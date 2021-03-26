‘Dead ball’ clause of DRS under scrutiny after Rishabh Pant denied four runs

Rishabh Pant was denied a boundary because he had been erroneously given out — a decision that was overturned by DRS — off a ball during his entertaining 40-ball 77 in the 2nd ODI vs England on Friday.

Pant was given out LBW in the 40th over after bowler Tom Curran appealed, but he signalled to his bat straightaway and took a Review. Replays showed there was a thick edge, after which the ball flew past Jos Buttler to the boundary rope. Pant’s dismissal was overturned after this, but a questionable clause of the DRS saw the four runs not being added to India’s score, leaving Pant visibly unimpressed.

Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, which deals with DRS, says: “If following a player review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made.”

It states, “The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally.”

“Something that needs looking into,” was the verdict of the commentators on air.

So, Pant lost on 4 runs because of a glaring umpiring error. Repeating this for 101010364th time—what if this happened on the final ball of the World Cup final with the batting team needing 2 to win??? Socho Socho…. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2021

A little later, Pant was again erroneously given out, and again he overturned the decision with a Review. He then smashed a 40-ball 77 before being caught in the deep. India finished with 336/6 in their 50 overs.