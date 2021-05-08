Rishabh Pant makes donation to help provide oxygen cylinders, COVID-relief kits

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman of India and the captain of Delhi Capitals, on Saturday said that he will be donating money to Hemkunt Foundation to help procure oxygen cylinders, beds and COVID-19 relief kits for the ailing patients.

The 23-year-old took to social media to announce his decision.

“The scale of despair across our country has been immense and something I have been deeply affected by. As someone who has seen personal loss up close, my heart goes out to all the families who have suffered over the past year and I pray for the souls of those who have left us,” Pant wrote in a Twitter post.

“One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts.”

“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country. I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of the major cities.”

“I urge everyone to contribute in their own way so that we can help reach the remotest part of the country and spread awareness about COVID relief and vaccination programs being run by the central and state governments.”

“Please remember to stay safe, follow safety protocols, and get vaccinated, when possible,” he concluded.

Apart from Pant, several other cricketers — Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins etc — have already joined India’s fight against the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.