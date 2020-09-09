scorecardresearch
Rishabh Pant started copying MS Dhoni even in mannerisms, has to get over it: MSK Prasad

The former chief selector said Rishabh Pant got caught in the 'euphoria' of being compared to MS Dhoni and that he has been under the former captain's shadow since.

By: Sports Desk | September 9, 2020 8:53:33 pm
pantRishabh Pant needs to come out of MS Dhoni's shadow for him to find his feet in international cricket, said MSK Prasad. (File Photo)

Rishabh Pant took the comparisons made between him and MS Dhoni so much to heart that he began to copy the former Indian captain — not only in technique but also in mannerisms — said MSK Prasad.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the former chief selector and former India wicketkeeper said, “Rishabh Pant always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff,” he said.

Prasad said that the selectors have told Pant that he is being backed for a place in the Indian team as Dhoni’s successor because of his own talent and that he needs to get over emulating Dhoni.

“Every time when Rishabh steps in, he is always compared with MS Dhoni, and probably, he is also getting caught in that euphoria. Many times, we spoke to him that he has to get over it. Mahi is an absolutely different personality, and you are different, you are also phenomenal, you also have talent, that’s why we are backing you,” the team management used to tell Pant.

Pant has played as wicketkeeper in most matches since the 2019 World Cup, but has also often been replaced by KL Rahul or Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

