‘Others apply common sense’: Former India batter slams Pant’s Galle dismissal

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On a rain-affected day where only 43 overs were made possible in the conditions in Galle, India’s charge towards a strong finish was partially dented by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s dismissal and the collapse that followed. Starting the second afternoon at 288 for two, India lost seven wickets in the brief passage of play and entered stumps at 460 for nine.
FOLLOW: IND vs SL Live Day 3
Pant’s shot selection was found wanting yet again as he fell just four deliveries after Sri Lanka took the second new ball on the seventh over of the day, immediately when it was available at the end of 80 overs. Debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha immediately enticed Pant into a rash slog, and had him caught at wide long-off on 39.
Former India batter Mohammed Kaif slammed Pant’s application and lack of common sense in his shot-making in the situation.
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“I have no complaints about the way Rishabh Pant got out,” Kaif said on Sony Sports. “He plays like that only, but the complaint is about common sense. It was the first over with the new ball. He jumped three times in that over. Common sense means play the cut shot. See the new ball for five to six overs. This is the Test match tradition. Whoever plays like him also uses common sense,” he added.
“I was surprised that he jumped on the first ball (of the over). One needs to calculate a little. Even if a batter is on 150, he also plays out a few balls when the new ball comes. I am cutting a few marks there. He was left way behind in logic and cricketing sense,” Kaif added.
Despite the flurry of wickets, India have positioned themselves strongly with the surface beginning to assist the spinners. India’s batting was led by No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century, an innings the Karnataka batter converted to a sizeable score of 167 before a half-century from Dhruv Jurel shored the side past 400.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.