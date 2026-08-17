‘Others apply common sense’: Former India batter slams Pant’s Galle dismissal

Rishabh Pant holed out on 39 off a rash slog in the first over of the second new ball in Galle on Sunday. (CREIMAS)

On a rain-affected day where only 43 overs were made possible in the conditions in Galle, India’s charge towards a strong finish was partially dented by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s dismissal and the collapse that followed. Starting the second afternoon at 288 for two, India lost seven wickets in the brief passage of play and entered stumps at 460 for nine.

FOLLOW: IND vs SL Live Day 3

Pant’s shot selection was found wanting yet again as he fell just four deliveries after Sri Lanka took the second new ball on the seventh over of the day, immediately when it was available at the end of 80 overs. Debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha immediately enticed Pant into a rash slog, and had him caught at wide long-off on 39.