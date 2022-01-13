‘Not just an X-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winners’: Rishabh Pant’s gritty century earns plaudits

Rishabh Pant smashed an outstanding century during India’s second innings on day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town. Pant’s fourth test century was priceless for India in setting South Africa a competitive total, where it will be a challenge to chase that total down. India were restricted for 198 runs in the second innings and they put the target of 212 in front of South Africa.

Pant, who was the last man standing for the Indian team in the second innings, hit six fours and four sixes in a flashing innings typical of his style, and also after coming in with India under pressure at 58/4 having lost two wickets in the first two overs of the day. After Pant’s rollicking knock, former greats of the cricketing world showered their wishes to Rishabh Pant.

Former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter-attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow”.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished and tweeted, “A simply outstanding knock by Rishabh Pant at a crucial stage! Well done”. Here are all the reactions:

A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/gdlTgfH3UE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2022

He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/Rfo8C3ZBgS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2022

Incredible 💯 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8FqX1FrIIK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

The three-match series is 1-1 and India needs a victory at Newlands to clinch its first series win in South Africa. The Proteas could come from behind to take the series with a successful fourth-innings chase just like they did to level things in Johannesburg.