Worried for Rishabh Pant, he should be careful, says Virat Kohli’s childhood coach

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said on Friday India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant should be more careful in his batting – especially in T20s, his ‘favourite’ format.

“Its high time, he should be careful, T20 is his favourite format and he is not able to perform. He has quality strokes, he is an impact player and a match-winner too but unfortunately, he is not delivering,” Sharma told ANI.

Pant has been on a run of poor form – even after having been given the responsibility of living up to the number 4 spot in the batting order – in recent times. His batting average in T20Is is now 20.4 and in ODIs it is 22.9 – not figures warranted from a number 4.

“I am really worried for Rishabh Pant because the way he is playing is really alarming and the kind of comments are coming especially from Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour is a matter of concern,” said Sharma.

On Kohli, who became the highest run scorer in T20I cricket in the course of his knock of 72 against South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Mohali, Sharma said, “99 per cent of the time he doesn’t know what he has achieved in terms of records. I always inform him about his records, he plays selfless cricket and his stats tell that how big a player he is.”

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.