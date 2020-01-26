Rishabh Pant cannot blame anybody: Kapil Dev

Pant was even booed by spectators during the India-Bangladesh T20 series. Pant was even booed by spectators during the India-Bangladesh T20 series.

With Rishabh Pant on the bench in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, former India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev said that the specialist wicketkeeper has himself to blame.

Pant suffered a blow to the head from a Pat Cummins delivery during the first ODI against Australia earlier this month. He didn’t take the field for the second innings and was ruled out of the remaining ODIs, despite being declared fit for the final game.

With Virat Kohli putting his faith in KL Rahul, Kapil Dev said that the 22-year old needs to look after his career by continuing the flow of runs and proving everybody wrong. “The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest. Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody.”

“He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong,” Kapil said during a promotional event.

Rahul’s blitzkrieg at the top of the order helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets at Eden Park in the opening encounter on Friday. His fine form could also mean the end of the door for the possibility of any return of MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Dhoni’s possible retirement, Kapil said, “He has served the country so well for so many years. He has to retire one day, sooner or later. He has done his job. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don’t know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough. It will be our loss whenever he retires.”

