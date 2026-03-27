‘Biggest blunder of IPL 2026’: R Ashwin cautions Rishabh Pant and LSG against committing a major tactical mistake

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin cautioned Lucknow Super Giants against repeating a series of tactical errors that have kept them far from closing in on an IPL title since coming on board in 2022. Ashwin directed his major concern towards LSG captain, Rishabh Pant, who is battling to find his spot back in India’s white-ball set-up.

Pant had a forgettable first season with LSG after being bought for a record Rs 27.50 crore by the franchise, making him the most expensive player in the league’s history. According to Ashwin, Pant’s playing position will be of utmost importance even as LSG are heavily dependent on their stacked overseas top-order batting options. Despite the overseas stars, the India spin legend Ashwin said Pant should open in the format to avoid a colossal tactical blunder for the franchise yet again.

“They have a solid team, but they always find a way to make tactical mistakes. They seem to have four players who should pad up to open as they are all fighting for the opening spot. If Rishabh Pant plays anywhere but opening, it is the biggest blunder of the season. LSG stands a chance only if Rishabh opens and scores big runs, upward of 500 to 600,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

‘Tired Pooran’

Ashwin also reckoned that West Indies powerhouse Nicholas Pooran’s lack of form in T20 leagues worldwide will be a cause for concern.

“Nicholas Pooran hasn’t scored a run in any of the leagues in the last six months. He looks like a defeated player sometimes. Last IPL itself, he had two halves of the tournament. He started brilliantly and then tapered off. By playing around the calendar in leagues, he looks mentally tired.

“They will be looking towards Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Rishabh Pant. If these three batters have good seasons, LSG have a chance. Otherwise, they will finish at the back half of the table. LSG have made lot of tactical errors. Even if they don’t do anything outstanding, it is imperative they avoid mistakes,” added Ashwin.

Ashwin also criticised LSG for letting go of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the auction last December at a time Indian spin options have gained importance.

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“Bishnoi didn’t do well, but isn’t it the job of the team to turn things around for someone not doing well? He has the skills and was the No.1 T20I bowler. At a time when Indian spinners are lacking, you let him go to RR through the auction. LSG have too many holes despite boasting match-winners,” added Ashwin.