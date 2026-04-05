‘I want to let my bat do the talking’: Rishabh Pant reacts to outside chatter about his batting

Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants play shots during Match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Reacting to outside chatter about his batting, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, who slammed an unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that he would prefer that his bat does the talking. “I know I’m preparing well. I want to let my bat do the talking. My colleagues and management see how hard I work, that’s what matters. I just don’t want to talk about that,” Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“You know, when it ends well, all is well. You know, we always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I’ve been preparing really well and giving my full commitment,” he added.