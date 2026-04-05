‘I want to let my bat do the talking’: Rishabh Pant reacts to outside chatter about his batting

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Reacting to outside chatter about his batting, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, who slammed an unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that he would prefer that his bat does the talking. “I know I’m preparing well. I want to let my bat do the talking. My colleagues and management see how hard I work, that’s what matters. I just don’t want to talk about that,” Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“You know, when it ends well, all is well. You know, we always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I’ve been preparing really well and giving my full commitment,” he added.
He emphasised that the bowling unit laid the foundation for the victory with disciplined efforts upfront.
“I think with bowlers, you know, you’ve got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first.” Pant noted that multiple bowlers stepped up and executed their roles effectively under pressure. I think (Mohammed) Shami Bhai, Avesh (Khan), (Digvesh) Rathi, I think everyone’s contributed really well, especially (Manimaran) Siddharth coming in today,” he said.
“You know, we decided as a ground that he’s going to make up the play and he did really well for us.” On team discussions and leadership approach, Pant underlined the need for balance between criticism and appreciation within the group. We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you’ve got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you’ve got to appreciate what’s happening inside,” he added.
Pant produced a captain’s knock after pacer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total.
Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.
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