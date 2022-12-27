scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni spend Christmas together

The photo was captioned, “To many more EPIC nights !” and showed Pant, Dhoni and Sakshi, along with a few other people celebrating Christmas.

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni spend Christmas together. (Instagram/sakshisingh_r)
After helping India to victory in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant spent Christmas with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an Insta post shared by Sakshi Dhoni revealed.

Recently, Pant had scored 93 off 104 to help India get to 314 all out in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 227. Between lunch and tea, the match which seemed to be hanging in balance was singlehandedly changed by Pant, whose 104-ball innings had seven fours and five huge sixes — a few of them being one handed lofts. By the time, he nicked one to Nurul Hasan behind the stumps, missing out on yet another Test hundred, he was completely done and didn’t come out to keep after experiencing cramps.

India would go on to win the match on the 4th day after successfully chasing down a target of 145 runs in the second innings as the visitors completed a 2-0 clean sweep against the hosts.

Earlier, in July, Dhoni became the trending topic on Twitter when he made a cameo in Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Live. Pant was doing a live with his Indian teammates when Dhoni made the appearance.

Pant tried to drag him into his Insta live, much to the amusement of Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav and Dhoni turned off the phone.

Pant said, “Mahi bhai, kya haal hain. Rakho rakho, bhaiya ko thoda live pe rakho (How are you Mahi brother? Please keep brother on the live),” before the former India captain shut off the camera.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 19:38 IST
Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
