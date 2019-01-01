Rishabh Pant actually turns baby sitter for Tim Paine’s kids

Toggle Menu
Rishabh Pant actually turned babysitter for Tim Paine's kids after their banter during the third Test in Melbourne.

Rishabh Pant with Tim Paine’s wife and kids. (Source: ICC Twitter)

After the banter between Rishabh Pant and Australia captain Tim Paine made headlines in the third Test in Melbourne, India’s wicketkeeper-batsman actually turned babysitter for Paine. Bonnie Paine, Tim’s wife, posted a picture of Pant with her babies and said ‘Best Babysitter.’

Paine had joked about recruiting Pant to Hurricanes in order to try and distract him in the middle. “Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter. Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. (I’ll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids,” the Aussie captain was heard on the stump mic.

The banter had continued the next day with Pant was heard saying to Mayank Agarwal, “We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?” he said.

India beat Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. This is the first time that India have won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the first time since 1981 that they have won a match at the MCG.

