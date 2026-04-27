‘It can’t be about one or two guys’: Rishabh Pant urges LSG to take accountability after fifth straight loss in IPL 2026

After being condemned to their fifth straight loss in IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has urged his team to take responsibility, saying the blame cannot be put on only “one or two guys.”

After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over, Pant said, “Just take accountability, each and every guy. It can’t be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit, and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure.”

LSG lacked the right attitude against KKR in the chase of 156 and let the game slip away after an impressive show with the ball at Ekana on Sunday. Mohammed Shami struck a six off the last ball to tie the game and force a Super Over, but the home team could only manage one run in the six-ball contest, allowing Rinku Singh to finish off the game as KKR won their second match of the season.