Rishabh Pant accident: BMW car hits divider, Pant severely injured

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. His car met with an accident on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. As per initial information, Rishabh was first admitted to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee. Now he has been referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

As per reports, his car collided with a divider. Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand and It caught fire.

Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022

Pant’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted, “Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee.”

He had to break the car’s glass to get out. Initial images of the accident show that Rishabh has sustained injuries on his head, and legs and burn injuries on the back.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

Reacting to the news, former India cricketers including VVS Laxman took to Twitter and wrote, “Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger.”

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

