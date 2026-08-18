India set 372 as Rishabh Pant’s 66 papers over a middle-order collapse at Galle

India are within touching distance of taking the series lead in Galle. If weather permits, they should get the remaining six Sri Lanka wickets and head to Colombo with a 1-0 lead. The forecast looks encouraging on the final day too, with showers expected only early in the morning, and even in the worst case of a delayed start on Wednesday, India have every reason to believe they can wrap up the Test.

The task won’t be easy, though. Going by the signs late on Tuesday, they will have to work hard for it. Despite 14 wickets falling on the day, the pitch hasn’t worn as much as expected. There is a good degree of turn on offer, which Galle is known for, but the bounce remains on the lower side. Batsmen who get their eye in can defend off the back foot without much trouble. That India removed short leg and silly point when the spinners operated, as early as the 21st over, once the ball had gone soft, showed the challenge they are up against. Instead, alongside a traditional slip, they kept a second slip, kneeling to make sure half-chances didn’t go to waste. It was one such effort from Dhruv Jurel that gave India their fourth wicket. They would have had a fifth, that of Dhananjaya de Silva, only for Ravindra Jadeja to overstep after KL Rahul had pouched it at first slip. Instead, Sri Lanka ended Day 4 on 84 for 4. Fighting out a draw is possible, but they will have to bat out of their skins to do it.