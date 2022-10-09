scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

‘RIP you little rockstar’: David Miller’s die hard fan passes away due to cancer

Going to miss you so much by skut! The biggest I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level, Miller wrote on his Instagram story

David Miller with her fan Anne, who passed away due to cancer. (Screengrab)

Since the time South Africa senior batter David Miller shared the news of the passing away of her die-hard fan Ane, who passed away due to cancer, social is speculating that girl was his daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Miller (@davidmillersa12)

Miller took to Instagram to post a video story and captioned the post as, “RIP you little rockstar💗Love you always!”.

Miller also posted an Instagram story of a picture with Ane, with a heartfelt message.

David Miller’s Instagram story. (Screengrab)

“Going to miss you so much by skut! The biggest I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level – always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face,” he wrote.

“A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you So much. RIP.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

Miller is current in India playing the white-ball series. South Africa will play the second ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday. South Africa is leading the three-match series by 1-0.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:46:49 am
Next Story

Techie arrested over hoax bomb call to Karnataka chief secretary’s office

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 09: Latest News