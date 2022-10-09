‘RIP you little rockstar’: David Miller’s die hard fan passes away due to cancer

Since the time South Africa senior batter David Miller shared the news of the passing away of her die-hard fan Ane, who passed away due to cancer, social is speculating that girl was his daughter.

Miller took to Instagram to post a video story and captioned the post as, “RIP you little rockstar💗Love you always!”.

Miller also posted an Instagram story of a picture with Ane, with a heartfelt message.

David Miller's Instagram story.

“Going to miss you so much by skut! The biggest I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level – always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face,” he wrote.

“A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey.

“You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you So much. RIP.”

Miller is current in India playing the white-ball series. South Africa will play the second ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday. South Africa is leading the three-match series by 1-0.