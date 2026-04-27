83 runs, 5 catches and hitting winning runs: A night Rinku made and a night made for Rinku

Synopsis: Rinku Singh’s 83 trumps Mohsin Khan’s five-for as KKR pip LSG in Super Over thriller

The calamities that ensued from a poor Powerplay were poised to dictate terms when Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants were set to meet again after a forgettable first half of the season. Poor starts from the openers have marred their run. So when two teams of weakened batting repositories clashed at the non-partisan Ekana, dullness and drama matched in equal measure across phases before the dust settled in a Super Over climax at midnight.

On a black soil strip on Sunday, where LSG opted to bowl first, the ability to vary speeds was premium. But when Mohsin Khan skinned the KKR order with five wickets of unrelenting attack on both edges of the bat, the relative weakness of his team’s top order returned to bite them during an unoffending 156-run pursuit.

AS IT HAPPENED | LSG VS KKR

See-sawing comeback

A generous smattering of two free hits and a boundary from an erring Kartik Tyagi’s final over offered Lucknow a late second chance. Defending seven off the final ball in an over that started with 17 in his bank, Tyagi’s floating wide delivery was biffed by an unlikely Mohammad Shami for six over wide long-off to level the scores.

Watching all along from the sidelines since he was subbed out following his dream spell, Mohsin’s performances were overshadowed by the perils of the LSG’s batters for the second time in two hours.

The veteran Sunil Narine’s calmness soon consigned Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant to the pavilion within three deliveries. The visitors surpassed the two-run target with Rinku, whose unerring hands, mind and feet sealed the night with a shot that crashed into the point fence for four.

Deadly burst

By the time Mohsin had his feet up in the dugout in the 12th over— subbed out after his superlative 5/23—it had seemed that he had choked KKR out on a partly slower pitch.

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With his long-time mentor Mohammad Shami constricting Ajinkya Rahane, Mohsin continued to feed on the sustained pressure of a string of dots generated in the frenetic Powerplays.

Backing up his wicket-maiden opening over against the sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the previous match, a pacy delivery shaped across the pitch to Tim Seifert on the back of five dots in the second over. With the skiddy pace on the full, Mohsin clipped Seifert for a second successive duck. The subtleties hit the pitch in the subsequent over, when he tucked Rahane into a tame chip, the speed slashed by over 17 kph from his previous wicket.

Mohsin’s double strike had set in ample delirium. Even the glaring confusion that succeeded Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s departure – dismissed obstructing the field after being sent back by non-striker Cameron Green – was short-lived amid the theatre of Mohin’s wizardry.

Returning soon after the Powerplay, Mohsin struck with his first delivery, a nifty bumper warping Rovman Powell caught behind. The enticing variety exploded when a leg-cutter splashed across the full undid Green in the 11th over. Mohsin immediately backed it up with a crankier, slanting delivery to Anukul Roy, hurried by the angle and pace that bobbed the ball to the mid-wicket fielder.

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Rinku rearguard stubs LSG

Reduced to 73 for six at the close of Mohsin’s spell, the dipping oxygen levels were shored up by Rinku’s enduring act. Walking in at six, Rinku rode the uneven bounce and slow turn patiently until the penultimate over before plundering 43 runs off his last 11 deliveries. Pant’s unusual ploy to cut on pace to Rinku, who relishes it at the death, backfired when he called on Digvesh Rathi for the final over. Waiting on the wafted arm from the Delhi spinner, Rinku covered the arc from wide long-on to long-off with four consecutive sixes, seizing momentum for KKR with a career-high 83 not out off 51 balls.

Not only were Langer’s batters struggling with the extra bounce at home, but even a slow turner could not offer any respite to the top order that mustered only 37 in the first six overs after Mitchell Marsh’s early dismissal.

A slow-poke 55-ball 57 stand between Aiden Markram and Pant for the second wicket magnified pressure on a large outfield where Sunil Narine’s discipline and Green’s tightened lines had. The lack of pace off the strip undid Markram, before a well-set Pant and a struggling Nicholas Pooran fell in pursuit of resurrecting the scoring rates before the 14th over.

Boundaries were frequented by the unheralded lower-order quartet that frantically pillaged 51 in the last four overs of the chase. That wasn’t enough in the end as their vaunted top order failed to switch on twice in one night during another Ekana siege.

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Brief Scores: KKR 155 for 7 (Rinku 83, Green 34; Mohsin 5/23) lost to KKR 155/8 (Pant 42; Vaibhav 2/24, Varun 2/33) in Super Over (LSG 2 in 0.3 balls and KKR 4 in 1 one ball),