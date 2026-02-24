Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe

Apart from Rinku Singh, the rest of the batting unit had a long and lengthy net session in Chennai, with Sanju Samson in particular receiving plenty of attention from the coaching staff.

Written by: Venkata Krishna B
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 08:32 PM IST
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cupIndia's Rinku Singh warms up before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s middle-order batsman Rinku Singh has flown home from Chennai for personal reasons, two days ahead of their Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. It is understood that Rinku, who arrived in the city with the team on Monday, left for New Delhi on Tuesday morning, but is expected to rejoin the team on Wednesday.

48 hours before the must-win fixture, India had a full-fledged training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Apart from Rinku, the rest of the batting unit had a long and lengthy net session, with Sanju Samson in particular receiving plenty of attention from the coaching staff.

As previously reported by this Masthead, including Samson for the Zimbabwe fixture has been among India’s discussions. With Abhishek Sharma struggling at the top and Ishan Kishan not offering favourable match-ups against the off-spinners, there have been discussions to break the pattern by including Samson. But such a move would see other batsmen drop a position, which could add to the chaos. To prevent that, there have been discussions of slotting Suryakumar Yadav at No 3, which will ensure there is at least one right-hander in the top three.

Also Read | Rinku Singh is the fastest scorer in 20th over in T20Is and that’s why he is India’s must-have finisher

Which way India lean remains to be seen as they seem to be keeping their options open, as alternatively, the idea of using Shivam Dube as a floater at No 3 also seems to be part of their thinking. The left-hander, who has incredible hitting power against the spinners, can make opponents revisit their strategy of operating with the tweakers in the powerplay.

Meanwhile, a batting-friendly surface has been rolled out for India’s must-win fixture. Pitch No 5 has been handpicked for the match on Thursday, with the surface having already been used for the opening match here between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Unlike other venues, where India have encountered slow, tacky surfaces, the pitch at Chepauk promises runs with a par total expected to be around 180-190. That it is the centre pitch means spinners don’t need to worry about short boundaries.

Having had a full practice session, India have an optional training session in the afternoon on Wednesday. Zimbabwe will practice under lights in the evening.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
Sikandar Raza lifts Zimbabwe cricket out of the abyss, after crisscrossing world as T20 freelancer
Sikandar Raza India vs Zimbabwe
FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain
India vs Spain Hockey FIH Pro League

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
arijit singh update
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
tariff refund
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments