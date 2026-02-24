Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe

India’s middle-order batsman Rinku Singh has flown home from Chennai for personal reasons, two days ahead of their Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. It is understood that Rinku, who arrived in the city with the team on Monday, left for New Delhi on Tuesday morning, but is expected to rejoin the team on Wednesday.

48 hours before the must-win fixture, India had a full-fledged training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Apart from Rinku, the rest of the batting unit had a long and lengthy net session, with Sanju Samson in particular receiving plenty of attention from the coaching staff.