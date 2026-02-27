Rinku Singh’s father dies; Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh among those paying tribute

India cricketer Rinku Singh’s father Khanchand Singh died on Friday after a prolonged illness, hospital officials have said according to PTI. Rinku had flown home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.

“His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning,” Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where the cricketer’s father was admitted, is quoted as saying by PTI. Dr. Kumar further said that Khanchand Singh was battling advanced-stage liver cancer.

Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were among those who said their condolences on social media.

Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you. ?? @rinkusingh235 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 27, 2026

Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026

Rinku had left for New Delhi on Tuesday morning. India had a full-fledged training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where all batters apart from Rinku had a lengthy net session. India eventually went on to beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs and thus keep their hopes alive in the race for the semifinals.

It is further reported that Khanchand Singh’s last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral expected later in the day. Rinku is engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, and his father, despite battling a liver issue, had attended his son’s engagement ceremony at a Lucknow hotel in June 2025.

A gas cylinder delivery man, Khanchand had initially been sceptical of Rinku’s decision to pursue cricket. However, that changed when Rinku won the man of the series award for his performances in a ‘School T20 World Cup’ held in his hometown Aligarh. Rinku was also given the keys to a motorcycle by the organisers of the tournament. Khanchand hauled cylinders onto it and his older sons would help him meet delivery targets. Rinku has credited his father for much of his success in the sport.