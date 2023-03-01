‘Right time for transition’: Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain after below-par World T20 campaign

Bismah Maroof has stepped down from her position as the captain of Pakistan women’s cricket team after the team’s below-par performance at the Women’s T20 World Cup where the side could win just one match and exited in the group stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that a replacement would be named in due course.

“It has been an honour for me to captain my country and I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers. It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows, but, at the end of the day, I will always be thankful to Almighty for providing me this opportunity. With the new ICC Women’s Championship cycle in its initial stages and the 2024 T20 World Cup more than a year away, I think this is the right time for me to step down and help so we have a smooth transition. I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team,” she was quoted as saying by ICC.com.

Maroof had been the Pakistan captain since September 2017. She had the best win/loss ratio amongst all the regular players to lead the country in ODIs and T20Is.

There has been no bigger honour for me than leading the 🇵🇰 team. Now, I feel that it is the right time for a transition and chance to groom a young captain. I will always be there to assist, guide and support the team and the young captain in every way. Pakistan Zindabad! — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 1, 2023

Under her captaincy, Pakistan won 16 out of the 34 ODIs that they played. In the shortest format of the game, they won 27 T20I games out of 62.

“I congratulate and thank Bismah Maroof for her services as the captain of the national women’s side. Bismah has been an inspiration for millions of girls and has been a catalyst for a positive change. With her immense dedication and hard work, she has shown that women can continue to follow their passions and dreams,” said Najam Sethi, chair of PCB Management Committee.

“She has always put her country before herself and that is underscored by how she has offered to help in smoothening the leadership transition ahead of an exciting and jam-packed season. I am sure her presence in the Pakistan dressing room will continue to be a source of inspiration to our young cricketers and she will continue to serve Pakistan with honour and pride as she has been doing since she was a teenager.”