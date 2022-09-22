scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Ricky Ponting’s T20 WC face-offs: Bumrah has edge over Afridi, wants both DK, Pant in Indian XI

India have fielded both in the same side on some occasions and Ponting believes that should be the way forward for Rohit Sharma's team.

In case of a face-off between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah, Ponting feels that the Indian is a shade ahead of the Pakistani.

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are capable enough batters to select themselves in the same playing XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup, feels former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

In his latest ICC review, Ponting did his five face-offs for the marquee event and one of them was the heated debate as to who should be in the playing XI? Should it be a potential destroyer of bowling attack Pant or the “designated finisher “Karthik? “The debate in the Indian cricketing circles has long been raging on who should be the designated wicketkeeper-batter in the side. While Karthik can boast about being an excellent finisher, Pant’s prodigious talent has seen him being backed by many,” Ponting wrote in his column.

Praising both, Ponting said: “I actually think that India’s best team has both of these players. I don’t care if they are both keepers but I think their batting prowess is enough.” Elaborating on their abilities, the Australian legend added: “Rishabh in the middle order and Dinesh as a finisher, they look extremely dangerous to me.” Ultimately though, Ponting believed that Pant had an edge over Karthik and he is likely to be afforded more chances.

“Look, I’m just going to favor Rishabh because I think he might get slightly more opportunities than Dinesh does,” said Pant’s Delhi Capitals coach.

“I’ll probably go on experience alone – I’ll go for Bumrah. He’s played a fair bit of cricket in Australia now, played more in Australia than Afridi and has played more big tournaments as well than Afridi has,” Ponting added.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:34:30 pm
DMRC data indicates commuter footfall  yet to return to pre-pandemic levels

Sep 22: Latest News