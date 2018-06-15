Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Ricky Ponting wants Glenn Maxwell to be Australia's ODI lynchpin

Ricky Ponting believes Glenn Maxwell has nothing to prove to anyone and wants the big-hitting 29-year-old to become Australia's batting mainstay in one-dayers.

By: Reuters | Published: June 15, 2018 1:34:52 pm
Australia vs England, Aus vs Eng, England Australia, Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell runs, Maxwell wickets, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Glenn Maxwell scored a fine half-century in the first ODI. (Source: File)
Former captain Ricky Ponting believes Glenn Maxwell has nothing to prove to anyone and wants the big-hitting 29-year-old to become Australia’s batting mainstay in one-dayers. Maxwell topscored for Australia with 62 in Wednesday’s first ODI against England which the visitors lost by three wickets.

Ponting, who is assisting head coach Justin Langer for the tour, called for consistency from the explosive Victorian.

“He (Maxwell) is at his best when the team is in trouble. When he goes out at 250 for three, that is when he makes silly mistakes,” Ponting told reporters. “Well done to Glenn (for his knock), but I am sure he will be analysing his own innings and thinking he could have done a bit better.”

Reigning world champions Australia take on England in the second ODI at Cardiff on Saturday. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

