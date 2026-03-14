‘When you’re not batting at your best…’: Ricky Ponting on Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy at the ICC T20 World Cup

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting spoke about the leadership qualities that India captain Suryakumar Yadav displayed in his first ever ICC T20 World Cup leading the Indian team and said that SKY struggled as a batter but was still clinical as a captain.

Yadav scored a combined 158 in eight innings at a home World Cup in his favoured format. His best came in a game-saving knock of 84, made from 49 balls, against the USA. Ponting said that a lot of captaincy was off the field, in instances that people don’t get to witness.

“It’s about a lot more about what they do off the field, the things that people don’t see and how they interact with their players,” Ponting said, on The ICC Review. “He didn’t have a great time himself as a player, but still he’s standing at the end holding up a World Cup trophy. I know as a former captain, when you’re not batting at your absolute best, captaincy can become really difficult. And when you are batting well, captaincy can become really easy.”