Ricky Ponting shocked by timing of Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft interviews

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting revealed that he was shocked after interviews of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were aired on Tuesday. The tainted duo of Smith and Bancroft were interviewed separately by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket on Boxing Day. However, the 42-year-old doesn’t believe that the current Aussie side will be distracted by ball-tampering saga dominating the headlines again. Ponting also backed Steve Smith to return to the Australian Test captaincy once his leadership ban is over.

“From a wholly journalistic approach, you can understand the reasons why it was aired today,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“You’ve probably got a big percentage of the population watching the cricket today and they’ll be reading about it tomorrow. I can understand how that could happen,” he added.

“I’m not sure how happy the players would be about it or Cricket Australia, because it’s a pretty special moment in Australian cricket on a day like today. So, we’ll see what the reaction is,” Ponting said.

“I’ve seen a couple of headlines (since the interviews), which I’ve been shocked at, I must admit. Some of the things that have been said have been quite shocking to me,” he said, adding, “We’re nine months on from this stuff and there’s still a lot being spoken about what happened in Cape Town.

“Now that those stories are out there, it’s going to be interesting to see what the reaction is tomorrow in newspapers and news channels. There’s enough in those stories to raise a few eyebrows,” he concluded.