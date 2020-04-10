Ricky Ponting terms Andrew Flintoff’s over as ‘best over’ he has ever faced

England had won the Ashes 2015 by 2-1. England had won the Ashes 2015 by 2-1.

Former Australian batting great Ricky Ponting shared a video of him facing Andrew Flintoff of England during the Edgbaston Test in the Ashes series in 2005 and called it the ‘best over’ he has ever faced in his international career. In the video, Flintoff’s brilliant reverse-swing gets the better of Ponting, who is eventually dismissed in the same over.

Chasing 282 to win the Edgebaston Test and take a 2-0 lead, Australia’s openers got the team off to a decent start. But Andrew Flintoff was already on fire in that game having scored 70s in both the innings and had picked a three-fer in the first innings too. He got the Aussie opener and then came Ricky Ponting to bat.

Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph! https://t.co/EUdN9P64Cr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 10, 2020

Ponting had no answer to Flintoff’s swinging deliveries. Somehow, after surviving three balls, he finally managed to leave the outside off-stump delivery and heaved a sigh of relief as the over had finished. But Flintoff had overstepped and Ponting was left to face another delivery. Flintoff pitched the ball full and outside off to eke out a drive from Ponting. But the ball just moved away enough to kiss the outside edge of his bat to leave the Edgbaston crowd in a frenzy.

Sharing the video, which was posted by England Cricket’s official twitter handle, Ponting wrote, “Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph!”

Australia, after being 220/9, went close thanks to a fighting partnership between Brett Lee and Michael Kasprowicz. But eventually, they fell only a couple of runs short only for England to level the series and then win the Ashes later.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket.

